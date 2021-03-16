Conditions that apply to the next phase of the vaccine include cancer, serious heart conditions and obesity. Other conditions include chronic kidney disease, pregnancy and someone who smokes or used to smoke.
The state has been administering vaccines to people who are 65 years old and older. It recently shifted its focus to vaccinating teachers and school staff as well as people who work in poultry plants and grocery stores.
The state will open vaccine eligibility to all adults by May 1.
