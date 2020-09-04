Devlin pulled over a vehicle, got out of his cruiser, was struck by the passing car and underwent surgeries, the agency said.
“Trooper Thomas Devlin upheld the highest ideals of the Massachusetts State Police: integrity, dedication to duty, and service to others,” Col. Christopher Mason said in a written statement. “He loved and respected the job, and the job loved and respected him.”
Devlin had been a trooper since 1985 and worked much of his career out of the Concord barracks.
The driver of the vehicle that struck Devlin was charged with negligent operation, marked lanes violation, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.
Those charges are pending, Meghan Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Middlesex district attorney, told The Sun of Lowell. It was too early to say whether the driver would face upgraded or additional charges.
