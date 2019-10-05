The newspaper reports the individuals were hospitalized Friday as a precautionary measure and their conditions were not immediately known.

An agency spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking comment on the situation Saturday.

The prison was the site of an inmate riot in 2017 in which a prison guard was killed and two others were beaten and tormented.

