In Oklahoma, three state-run youth facilities are being consolidated into one campus featuring cottages with individual bedrooms and a more therapeutic environment. In Wisconsin, lawmakers responded to abuse allegations at their state’s only youth prison by passing legislation several years ago to replace it with smaller, regional facilities, but the money to do so has yet to materialize. California, meanwhile, is ending admissions to its state-operated Division of Juvenile Justice facilities as of July 1. The state-operated facilities are to close entirely by June 30, 2023, with youth then instead going to county-run facilities.