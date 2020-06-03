Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he “never liked” the statue Monday and announced a plan to move the statue later this month.
“I can’t wait to see it go away,” Kenney said.
The statue was frequently targeted by vandals and there had been calls in recent years to remove the figure of the former mayor. Kenney had pledged to move the statue to another location in 2021.
Supporters said Rizzo, who also served as the city’s police commissioner, was tough on crime while critics said he discriminated against minorities.
It is not clear where the statue was taken.
