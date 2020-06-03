Rizzo, who died in 1991, cast a long shadow in Philadelphia. He was police commissioner from 1968 to 1971 and served as mayor from 1972 to 1980. His reputation for being tough on crime was coupled with complaints of racial discrimination.

Calls to remove the statue, a frequent target of vandals, had grown louder in recent years. Mayor Jim Kenney (D) had earlier pledged to move it in 2021.

Kenney had said Monday that he “never liked” the statue and announced a plan to move it this month after it was defaced during the recent protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes.

A mural of Rizzo, painted on the side of a building near the Italian Market in South Philadelphia 25 years ago, was defaced Wednesday morning. The mural has been vandalized several times over the years.

Later Wednesday, Mural Arts Philadelphia announced it would no longer restore or repair the mural, as it has in the past.

— Associated Press

ALABAMA

Police officer fatally shot at motel

A police officer was fatally shot Tuesday night when responding to a call at a motel in Alabama, and two people were arrested, authorities said.

Sgt. Stephen Williams, 50, had spent three years with the Moody Police Department, news outlets reported. He was shot shortly before 9:30 p.m. and taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Williams was responding to a call for help at a local hotel.

Marshall said there is no reason to believe the shooting is related to national protests and unrest related to police use of force against African Americans.

Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said Williams, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement, was pronounced dead after a shooting at a Super 8 motel.

News outlets reported there was a possible standoff at the motel with a heavy police presence. Authorities did not immediately release the names of the suspects who were taken into custody or any possible charges.

Video from the scene showed dozens of law enforcement vehicles and a medical helicopter. ABC 33/40 reported that a camera at a nearby business captured audio of what sounded like a barrage of gunfire.

— Associated Press

NORTH DAKOTA

Air base identifies two killed in shooting

The military on Wednesday identified the woman and man killed in a shooting at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota.

The U.S. Air Force said Airman 1st Class Natasha Raye Aposhian, 21, was killed in the shooting Monday morning in an air base dormitory. The military said Airman 1st Class Julian Carlos Torres, 20, died at a hospital of his injuries shortly after the shooting.

Aposhian was a native of Arizona who was assigned to the air base in April and worked as an aircraft parts store apprentice. Torres, a Texas native, was assigned to the base in December and worked as an installation entry controller and an internal security response team member.

“This is heartbreaking,” Col. Cameron Pringle, the 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, said in a statement.

A base spokeswoman said earlier that no suspects were being sought in the shooting. No other details of the shooting were released Wednesday.

It was the first duty station for both airmen, and neither had been deployed. The investigation is expected to continue for weeks.

Immediately after the shooting, 21 airmen were moved out of the dormitory. Medical teams are providing disaster mental health services to help people who are affected, the base said.

The base specializes in unmanned aircraft operations and is located about 15 miles west of Grand Forks. The base is home to about 1,600 military members and 900 civilian employees.