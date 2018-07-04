NEW YORK — Statue of Liberty base climber is escorted down by police after roughly 4-hour standoff.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
NEW YORK — Statue of Liberty base climber is escorted down by police after roughly 4-hour standoff.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Sign up for email updates from the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.
You have signed up for the "Confronting the Caliphate" series.