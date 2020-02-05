Participants in the rally walked along the small town’s downtown district with signs, including one that read, “Racism Not Welcome.” They moved inside to a building, where speakers included Saline Mayor Brian Marl.

Marl told the demonstrators that racist, bigoted words are discraceful and not to be tolerated.

``You represent the majority of Saline and I want you to know that,’’ he said.

Many attending the rally said they were heartened by the turnout and the condemnation o f racism by the wider community.

Saline High School senior JJ Ohren-Hoeft the rally could be evidence of possible change from the difficult experiences at school related to their ethnic and racial backgrounds voiced by students of color.

``(Students of color) just want to see a lot of change happen,” Ohren-Hoeft said. ``I think it’s definitely going to happen now that there’s this much attention to it.”

Supt. Scot Graden, Saline schools’ superintendent, said the district established a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and has worked to train teachers and administrators on social justice. It also has endeavored to develop a more culturally inclusive curriculum, though, he added, recent incidents and comments make it clear that much more must be done.