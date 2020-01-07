Kerry Smalls, a spokesman for the duo, confirmed that Sullivan is their stepfather and their brother, Michael Brown, is in custody in connection with the shooting. Tupelo Police Capt. Charles McDougald said the man’s adult son is a person of interest and is being held for psychiatric review.

“There were no other injuries reported in the home and no other suspects are being sought at this time,” McDougald said.

He would not release or confirm the man’s name, saying no charges have been filed.

McDougald did not say what led to the shooting, noting that the investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Sullivan raised rappers Aaquil “Slim Jxmmi” Brown, 28, and Khalif “Swae Lee” Brown, 26, who make up the duo Rae Sremmurd. The group is known for their hits “Black Beatles”and “Throw Sum Mo,” featuring Nicki Minaj and Young Thug.

