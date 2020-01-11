Steyer’s Saturday stops include the North Carolina Central University law school and a Durham public housing complex where concerns about carbon monoxide poisoning have been raised recently. Steyer also wants to talk about his proposals on immigration and fighting climate change at an evening meet-and-greet at a Raleigh hotel.
Steyer qualified for Tuesday’s debate in Des Moines, Iowa, by hitting polling and donor thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee.
