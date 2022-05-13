Stocks extend slide as consumer prices continue to surge

Placeholder while article actions load

U.S. equities fell this past week as a key gauge of consumer prices showing persistent inflation pressures cleared the way for an aggressive series of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 Index dropped 2.4 percent in the five-day period — its sixth straight losing week — and closed Friday at 4,024. The Nasdaq Composite Index sank 2.8 percent on the week, while the Dow Jones industrial average fell 2.1 percent.

U.S. consumer prices in April exceeded forecasts, with airfares and new car prices helping fuel an 8.3 percent yearly jump. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.6 percent from a month earlier and 6.2 percent from April 2021, which will probably encourage the Fed to continue tightening monetary policy at an aggressive pace.

Fed speakers reaffirmed that more half-point hikes may be necessary in coming months.

The Treasury will sell 13-week and 26-week bills on Monday. They yielded 1.022 percent and 1.476 percent in when-issued trading, respectively. The government will also auction four-week and eight-week bills, as well as $14 billion of 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, on Thursday.

— Bloomberg News

