Flooding was reported across the San Francisco Bay area, closing streets in Berkeley and inundating the Bay Bridge toll plaza in Oakland. By sunrise on Sunday, Mount Tamalpais just north of San Francisco had recorded over 6 inches of rainfall during the previous 12 hours, the Weather Service said on Twitter.
About 150 miles to the north, the California Highway Patrol closed State Route 70 in Butte County because of multiple mudslides and debris flows within the massive Caldor Fire burn scar.
South of San Francisco, evacuation orders were in effect in the Santa Cruz Mountains over concerns that several inches of rain could trigger debris flows in the CZU Lightning Complex Fire burn scar. Farther south, in parts of Santa Barbara County, evacuation warnings were upgraded to orders in the area burned by this month’s Alisal Fire. Strong winds were also expected, with gusts of up to 60 mph at the windiest spots in Northern California. Elevations above 9,000 feet in the Sierra Nevada could get 18 inches of snow or more from Sunday until Monday morning.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
State surgeon general
refuses to wear mask
Florida’s top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him that she had a serious medical condition, officials have confirmed.
Florida Senate leader Wilton Simpson, a Republican, sent a memo to senators Saturday regarding the incident at the office of Democratic state Sen. Tina Polsky, asking visitors at the building to be respectful with social interactions. Polsky, who represents parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties, had not yet made public her breast cancer diagnosis.
Polsky told the Associated Press about the tense exchange with state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, which was first reported by the news site Florida Politics. She said Ladapo and two aides were offered masks and asked to wear them when they arrived for the Wednesday meeting. She did not tell him that she had breast cancer but said she had a serious condition.
Ladapo had asked to meet her in Tallahassee as he seeks confirmation in the Senate after being named to the post by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) last month.
Ladapo offered to go outside, but the senator said she did not want to sit on the metal picnic tables on a warm day when her office was nice and spacious. She said she asked if there was a reason he couldn’t wear a mask, but he wouldn’t answer.
The Florida Department of Health did not respond to emailed requests for comment.
Democrats have opposed the appointment of Ladapo, criticizing him for comments and actions related to the pandemic.
— Associated Press
INDIANA
Twitter suspends lawmaker's account
Twitter suspended an Indiana congressman’s official account after removing a post about a transgender Biden administration official over a violation of the social media company’s rules.
Twitter’s action Saturday came after Republican Rep. Jim Banks posted tweets last week regarding Rachel Levine becoming the first openly transgender four-star officer in the U.S. uniformed services. Levine is also the nation’s assistant secretary of health.
Banks had responded to the U.S. Surgeon General, congratulating Levine on her promotion in the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps by writing: “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.”
The post was removed with a reference to Twitter rules that include a ban on “targeted misgendering” of transgender people. Banks’s official Twitter account remained online Sunday, but he wasn’t allowed to add new posts. His personal account with fewer followers remained active.
— Associated Press
Orthodox spiritual leader hospitalized: The spiritual leader of the world's 200 million Eastern Orthodox Christians was hospitalized Sunday in Washington on the first full day of a planned 12-day U.S. visit and will stay overnight, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said. The archdiocese said Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew was preparing to leave for a service at the Cathedral of Saint Sophia when he felt unwell "due to the long flight and full schedule of events upon arrival."
— From news services