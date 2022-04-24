Placeholder while article actions load

Storm fuels blizzard in Dakotas, fires in N.M. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A weekend blizzard unloaded 12 to 20 inches of snow in the western Dakotas and northern Rockies, part of a powerful spring storm that also fueled a rash of fires in New Mexico on Friday and Saturday. The combination of heavy, wet snow and roaring winds left more than 15,000 customers without power Sunday afternoon in the Dakotas, where the snow was finally starting to subside.

In New Mexico, the wind gusts, which peaked in the 60-to-80-mph range on Friday, eased Sunday, but numerous fires were still not fully contained. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said more than 200 structures had burned in the state, according to the Associated Press. The governor declared states of emergency in several counties.

The combination of strong winds, extremely low humidity, high temperatures and drought fueled blazes not only in New Mexico but also in parts of Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. A blaze in Cambridge, Neb., about midway between Lincoln and Denver, resulted in the death of a retired fire chief and injuries to at least 15 firefighters, according to the Associated Press. It had burned 85,000 acres through Saturday.

Scientists have determined that human-induced climate change is intensifying the fire risk by increasing temperatures, which dry out the land surface more quickly and make it more combustible. Almost all of New Mexico and the western portions of Kansas and Nebraska are enduring drought.

The storm system responsible for the fires and blizzard has produced incredible temperature contrasts. On its warm side, high temperatures soared into the record-breaking 80s and 90s in the Plains on Friday and Saturday but plummeted into the 20s on its frigid northwest flank. In North Dakota, where the cold and warm air clashed, a blizzard warning and a tornado watch on Saturday were separated by less than 100 miles.

The Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center indicated that no areas in the Lower 48 faced an elevated fire danger Sunday, after several days of critical to extreme conditions in parts of the Southwest and Plains.

Although the center of the storm responsible for the windswept snow and fires is lifting into Canada, its strong cold front was continuing to push eastward through the central United States on Sunday.

On Monday and Tuesday, the front will progress toward the East Coast, producing more downpours and abruptly ending a period of summerlike weather.

— Jason Samenow

Guard member lost in river is identified

The name of a Texas National Guard member who remains missing after going into the river along the U.S.-Mexico border to help two migrants who appeared to be drowning was released on Sunday by officials.

The Texas Military Department identified the missing Guard member as Spec. Bishop E. Evans, 22, from Arlington.

Evans went missing on Friday as he jumped into the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass along the U.S.-Mexico border in a section of the river known to have strong currents.

Evans is assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels, the Texas Military Department said in a statement. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019. Evans left Texas but returned in 2020 after taking part in Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait.

Dive teams had stopped their operations Saturday evening because of the river’s strong current. Three airboats from the Texas Department of Public Safety helped with the search Sunday.

The two migrants, whom the Texas Military Department said Evans was trying to rescue when he disappeared, were taken into custody by U.S. agents. According to the military department, authorities believe the migrants were involved in drug smuggling.

— Associated Press

Operative at center of absentee inquiry dies

Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr., the key player in a North Carolina absentee ballot fraud probe that led to a do-over congressional election, has died.

His daughter, Andrea Dowless Heverly, wrote that her father “passed away peacefully” Sunday morning, according to a social media post. He had been diagnosed with an advanced form of lung cancer and died at his daughter’s home in Bladen County, his friend Jay DeLancy told the Associated Press. Dowless was in his mid-60s.

The political operative was set to go on trial this summer on more than a dozen state criminal counts related to absentee ballot activities for the 2016 general election and the 2018 primary and general elections. A half-dozen others were also charged.

Dowless’s health had become an issue while receiving a six-month prison sentence for federal crimes involving benefits fraud that was tangentially related to the broader state probe.

— Associated Press

