Often called atmospheric rivers, these big Pacific storms can pump as much water as the mouth of the Mississippi River when they crash ashore. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study found such events caused 84 percent of flood damage across 11 western states over a 40-year period. On average, they cause about $1.1 billion in damage.
Flood watches stretch from the Oregon border almost as far as Bakersfield in the south, the Weather Service said. High surf warning bringing waves of up to 30 feet are forecast to crash into the coastline from Oregon to south of San Francisco. Winds could reach 45 mph gusting up to 70 mph in some places, and could reach inland into Nevada and Utah.
The storm has some positives. It could quench wildfires burning across Northern California and help alleviate drought, which affects all of California.
--- Bloomberg News
VERMONT
Historical marker honors Lucy Prince
Vermont has erected a historical marker recognizing Lucy Terry Prince, who wrote what is thought to be the oldest known poem by an African American.
The marker was unveiled this week at the Interstate 91 welcome center in Guilford. Prince and her husband lived in Guilford in the late 1700s.
As a child, Prince was stolen from Africa and enslaved in Deerfield, Mass., the marker states. Her poem “Bars Fight” tells the story of a 1746 attack on Deerfield settlers. The poem “endured in oral tradition for over 100 years before appearing on the front page of the Springfield Daily Republican in 1854,” the marker states.
She became free after marrying Abijah Prince in 1756, and the couple settled on 100 acres in Guilford in 1769, according to the marker.
— Associated Press