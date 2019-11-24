That storm was expected to end by early Monday.

A second smaller storm was predicted to aim a snowball at the Midwest on Tuesday, where three to six inches of snow was expected to pile up in Denver, Des Moines, Minneapolis and Omaha, as well as parts of Wisconsin.

AD

AD

The third is a massive soggy system set to drench the parched West Coast, making its way on Wednesday from the Pacific Northwest to Southern California, where it will sit until Friday, lolling like an overstuffed holiday guest.

This year is expected to mark the second-highest travel volume for America’s busiest holiday, trailing the record set in 2005, AAA said.

Airports are expecting 26.8 million travelers passing through security screening checkpoints nationwide, Transportation Security Administration officials said.

“Nothing worse than Wednesday,” AAA said, expecting a travel crush on Nov. 27, the day before the federal holiday that has been observed on the fourth Thursday of November since 1942.

Wicked weather for travelers could mean snowy slopes for outdoor enthusiasts, however.

“It’s going to deliver quite a bit of snow to some of the ski resorts,” Burke said of the storm system headed for the West Coast.

— Reuters

AD