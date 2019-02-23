SOUTH

Rain causes flooding,

hits homes and roads

Homes, highways, parks and bridges throughout the South were flooded or rendered out of commission Saturday, as the toll of days of drenching rains swelled waterways and pooled over saturated lands amid the threat of severe storms.

Interstate 40 near the border of Tennessee and North Carolina was closed because of a rock slide.

In Bruce, Miss., rivers broke flood stage, and water poured into homes and businesses. WMC-TV reported that a local state of emergency was declared by officials in Grenada, Miss., after dozens of streets and homes flooded.

High water also threatened property in Tennessee, which has been soaked by several inches of rain over the past week. News outlets reported that water rescues have been performed in some central Tennessee counties. Flash-flood warnings and watches remained in place throughout the South.

Weather officials warned residents of the possibility of severe storms Saturday in western Tennessee, northern Mississippi and eastern Arkansas.

Damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail were possible, the National Weather Service in Memphis reported.

Kentucky announced on Friday that it was closing the U.S. 51 bridge over the Ohio River to Cairo, Ill., because of flooding on the southern approach. The bridge , which carries 4,700 vehicles a day,will probably stay closed until Thursday, and possibly longer.

The Ohio River at Cairo is predicted to crest on Sunday at its third-highest level ever recorded and stay that high into the workweek. The Tennessee River near Savannah, Tenn., also is expected to crest at near-record levels.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Cargo plane carrying 3

crashes into bay

An Atlas Air cargo plane with three people aboard crashed into a Texas bay on Saturday en route to Houston from Miami, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

The Boeing 767-300 lost radio contact about 30 miles from Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport, the agency said in a statement.

There was no immediate word on survivors or what kind of cargo the aircraft was carrying.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates aviation crashes, said in a tweet that it is sending a team to lead the probe.

FAA investigators are also on their way to the crash site, a spokesman Gregory Martin said by phone.

The flight-tracking site Flightradar24 said the plane was operating for Amazon Prime Air. New York-based Atlas Air said in November that it delivered its 20th aircraft in 28 months to Amazon, according to Globe Newswire. (Amazon chief executive Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Atlas Air is a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings.The company also operates Polar Air Cargo, Titan Aviation and Southern Air, according to its website.

Weather radar at the time of the crash showed the plane approaching a storm, but it did not appear that the plane had flown into the rain, Flightradar24 said.

— Bloomberg News