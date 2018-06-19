This photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows flash flooding along Wisconsin Highway 35 over Black River in Pattison State Park in Douglas County, Wis., on Monday, June 18, 2018. The National Weather Service has since extended a flood warning through Thursday for northwestern Wisconsin and neighboring areas in Minnesota. (Wisconsin Department of Transportation via AP) (Associated Press)

ASHLAND, Wis. — Authorities have attributed two deaths in Wisconsin and one in Michigan to storms and flooding.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department says severe thunderstorms in Wisconsin toppled a large oak tree onto a camper Sunday on Lake Chetac, killing a man inside and leaving a woman and two young children with non-life threatening injuries. The man is identified as 55-year-old James Pluff, of Redwood Falls, Minnesota.

The storms and flooding also caused the death of a 75-year-old man whose body was found Sunday not far from his pickup truck along a flooded road in Wisconsin’s Ashland County.

Relentless rain also caused flash flooding in Minnesota and Michigan where sections of roads and highways washed away. A 12-year-old Houghton boy died Monday night of injuries suffered when flooding in Michigan’s western Upper Peninsula on Sunday caused the basement of his home to collapse, trapping him in the debris.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.