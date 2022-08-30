Storms leave at least 4 dead, knock out power

Gift Article Share

Storms leave 4 dead, knock out power Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents were without electricity on Tuesday after powerful storms toppled trees and downed thousands of power lines in the state a day earlier. The storms were blamed for the deaths of at least four people, including a child in Michigan and Arkansas. More than 340,000 customers in Michigan remained without power, utility companies said Tuesday evening.

Dozens of schools across southeastern Michigan, including nearly two dozen in Detroit alone, canceled classes Tuesday because of the outages, officials and the Detroit News said.

In Monroe, about 40 miles south of Detroit, a 14-year-old girl was electrocuted late Monday when she came in contact with an electrical line that fell during the storm outside her home, police said.

The girl was walking with a friend in her backyard when she grabbed what she thought was a stick, but it was actually a charged power line, officials said in a statement.

When first responders arrived, they found her still in contact with the energized wire.

A line of storms bringing heavy rain also hit parts of Illinois, Indiana, Arkansas, Texas and Ohio late Monday.

In Ohio, a woman was killed by a tree that fell during the storm, fire officials said.

An 11-year-old boy died after falling and being swept into a storm drain during a flash flood in northwest Arkansas on Monday evening, according to officials there.

In Texas’ Nolan County, one person was killed when severe winds caused a tanker truck to roll over, causing at least six crashes, officials said.

— Reuters

Court: State can't keep guns in ambush case

Pennsylvania may not keep a cache of weapons seized from the parents of a gunman who killed one state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The parents of Eric Frein sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 10 pistols and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, days after Frein ambushed the troopers outside a state police barracks in the Pocono Mountains.

Eugene Michael Frein and Deborah Frein were not charged in their son’s crime — for which he was convicted and sentenced to death — and none of their weapons were used in his deadly late-night assault.

The Pike County district attorney, who was named as a defendant in the parents’ suit, had argued that authorities had the right to hold the seized weapons, saying they might be needed as evidence during Eric Frein’s state and federal appeals.

The Philadelphia-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit disagreed, saying in its ruling Tuesday that state authorities never used Michael and Deborah’s weapons as evidence at their son’s trial and violated the parents’ constitutional rights by holding on to the guns indefinitely.

The state seized the Freins’ property without compensation in violation of the Fifth Amendment and hindered their ability to keep firearms in violation of the Second Amendment, the court ruled.

Prosecutors have said Eric Frein was hoping to start an uprising against the government when he opened fire on the Blooming Grove barracks. Cpl. Bryon Dickson II, a Marine veteran, was killed in the ambush, and trooper Alex Douglass was left with devastating injuries.

Frein was convicted and sentenced to death, though Pennsylvania has a moratorium on executions.

— Associated Press

4 bodies found in N.D. wheat field; murder-suicide suspected: Sheriff's deputies are investigating the deaths of four people found shot in a wheat field in rural northeast North Dakota as a murder-suicide. The Towner County Sheriff's Office said deputies found the bodies in a field south of Cando, the county seat, about 6 p.m. Monday. Sheriff Andrew Hillier said Tuesday they were adults who lived in the area, but declined to release their gender, relationship or identities. A firearm was found in possession of one of the individuals, and evidence at the scene indicates it was a murder-suicide case and that there is no know threat to the public, according to the sheriff.

— Associated Press

