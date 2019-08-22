BOISE, Idaho — The Associated Press has withdrawn its Aug. 20 story about reports of drivers following and harassing buses transporting children of farmworkers for early childhood education programs in Idaho. It was based on a story by The Idaho Statesman, which relied on inaccurate information from the Community Council of Idaho. The complaints arose from one incident in which a driver felt unsafe.

The AP

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.