According to court documents, New Orleans police first learned of the case April 6 when the sheriff’s office in Selma put them in touch with someone who said they’d been in contact with a tipster. That tipster said the chair was being held at Tough Love Tattoos in New Orleans. Authorities went to the tattoo parlor and didn’t find it but determined the chair had been there because the walls matched the walls in a photo provided through the tipster.