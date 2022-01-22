Willson was in Brookhaven visiting his girlfriend, Katherine Shepard. She told WSB-TV that the bullet came through the wall of her apartment, from a neighboring apartment complex. She called 911.
“I held him for another 20 minutes while we waited for the ambulance,” she said. “And while we were waiting, there were more gunshots fired.”
Willson was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police said the shooting appeared to be a “random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge” of a gun or guns.
No arrests have been announced.