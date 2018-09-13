Oakland Athletics (89-57, second in AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (41-104, fifth in AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Athletics: Brett Anderson (3-4, 4.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (7-14, 5.58 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Orioles head into the contest as losers of their last six games. Baltimore’s lineup has 173 home runs this season, Trey Mancini paces them with 21 homers. The Athletics hope to keep a six-game winning streak alive. Oakland’s lineup is slugging .438 on the season, Khris Davis paces the team with a mark of .542. The A’s won 10-0 in Wednesday’s meeting, Daniel Mengden earned his seventh win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jed Lowrie has 21 home runs and 90 RBIs this year for the A’s. Stephen Piscotty has four home runs and 12 RBIs while slugging .806 over his past 10 games for Oakland. Chris Davis has 16 home runs this season, 59th in the American League. Jonathan Villar has 13 hits and is batting .342 over his past 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 8-2, .263 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs. Orioles: 1-9, .234 batting average, 6.80 ERA, outscored by 44 runs.

ORIOLES INJURIES: The Baltimore Orioles placed DH Mark Trumbo on the 60-day disabled list with right knee inflammation on Monday, Aug. 20. The Orioles placed RHP Pedro Araujo on the 60-day disabled list with a right elbow sprain on Monday, June 11.

