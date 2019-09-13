FILE - In this July 16, 2019, file photo United Auto Workers President Gary Jones speaks during the opening of their contract talks with General Motors in Detroit. A strike against General Motors looms large with just over a day left until the United Auto Workers’ national contracts with the three Detroit automakers expire. The union’s national agreements with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. (Paul Sancya, File/Associated Press)

DETROIT — A strike against General Motors looms large as contracts with the United Auto Workers and Detroit’s three automakers is about to expire.

The union’s national agreements with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler end at 11:59 p.m. Saturday. The union has picked GM as its target company.

It’s possible that contracts will be extended or an agreement is reached. But 49,200 UAW members also could walk out of GM plants next week.

Experts say both sides are far apart, with workers wanting a bigger slice of record company profits and automakers seeking to cut labor costs that are higher than U.S. factories owned by foreign-based companies.

