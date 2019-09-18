Some have gone so far as to wonder whether the leadership took them out on strike to show that the union is working for them.

Last month, the FBI raided the suburban Detroit home of the UAW president. He has not been charged. Earlier this month, a union official in Missouri was charged in a $600,000 embezzlement scheme, and another leader pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks.

The UAW, in its defense, says union members authorized the walkout.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.