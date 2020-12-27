Chile’s navy said the quake did not have the characteristics required to generate a tsunami.
The tremor was felt with various intensities in the regions of La Araucania, Los Rios, Los Lagos and Biobio.
Chile’s National Emergency Office said that there were no reports of injuries or damage and that basic services were functioning normally.
Rodrigo Holzapel, chief of the Tolten fire brigade in the La Araucanía region, said they had not received any emergency calls.
