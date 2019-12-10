The money had been granted to ensure the federal government would continue to provide students with financial aid. Delaware’s Office of Management and Budget has said it wouldn’t give the institution any more money without a long-term financial plan from the college.

In June, the U.S. Department of Education placed the school on a monitoring list over concerns about its “financial responsibility.”

The school’s problems are similar to other private colleges across the country, Wesley College president Robert Clark II has previously said. The institution has seen declining enrollment and revenue in recent years, according to news outlets.

