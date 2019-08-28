NORTH CAROLINA

Student accused of

planning shooting

A North Carolina university student arrested with guns and ammunition in his dorm room had studied mass shootings and was making plans to kill his roommate and himself if he didn’t get into a fraternity, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A High Point Police Department statement said officers responded Tuesday to reports of a student with two firearms and ammunition in a High Point University dorm. University officials said another student reported him.

Police said Paul A. Steber, a freshman from Boston, was charged with two felony counts of having a gun on campus and a charge of making threats of mass violence. A prosecutor said Steber, 19, had bought the guns within the past week.

— Associated Press

NEVADA

$3 million for woman

in wrongful conviction

A woman who spent 35 years in prison for a murder she didn’t commit before she was exonerated by DNA evidence on a crime-scene cigarette butt will get $3 million in a partial settlement of a federal civil rights lawsuit, her lawyer said Wednesday.

Cathy Woods, 68, was released from prison in 2015 when new evidence linked the 1976 killing of Reno college student Michelle Mitchell to an Oregon inmate, Rodney Halbower, who has since been convicted of two San Francisco Bay area slayings.

Woods was the longest-ever wrongfully incarcerated woman in U.S. history, according to the National Registry of Exonerations.

— Associated Press

WEST VIRGINIA

Legislator charged

with solicitation

A West Virginia state senator has been charged with soliciting a prostitute.

Sen. Mike Maroney (R) turned himself in and was arraigned Wednesday morning, a Marshall County court clerk said. He has pleaded not guilty and paid a $4,500 bond.

Maroney exchanged text messages to discuss prices and set up meetings with a woman who has admitted to being a prostitute, according to a criminal complaint. He also sent her a picture of himself smiling along with a message reading “now can I stop by” after she said she wouldn’t meet without a photo of him.

Police have been investigating the woman, Cortnie Clark, and say two people have already pleaded guilty to soliciting her for sex. She has been criminally charged and has told police she became a prostitute so she could buy heroin, according to the complaint. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a message left at his office.

— Associated Press