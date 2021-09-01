Student is killed in shooting at high school

The wounded student was taken to a hospital, where he died, the police chief said.
Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. identified the victim as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr.
Police blocked roads to the school, which has an enrollment of more than 1,500 students. The sheriff’s office said other schools in the area were on lockdown as a precaution.
— Associated Press
CALIFORNIA
5 missing, 6 hurt after Navy helicopter crash
Rescue crews were still searching Wednesday for five missing sailors a day after a Navy helicopter crashed in the ocean off Southern California near an aircraft carrier, military officials said.
One sailor was rescued shortly after the crash of the MH-60S helicopter Tuesday afternoon and was listed in stable condition at a hospital in San Diego, according to the Navy’s Pacific Fleet.
Also injured were five other sailors who were aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, where the helicopter was operating on the deck before the crash about 70 miles off San Diego. The fact that sailors aboard the carrier were injured raised questions about whether the helicopter or parts of it hit the Lincoln.
Two of the injured were taken to San Diego for treatment while three others were treated onboard, the Navy said.
— Associated Press