The city, a suburb south west of Houston, confirmed on Twitter that there was a shooting and said the suspect is still at large. It advised resident to avoid the area around the school or remain in their homes.
Television footage from the school showed students gathered outside and police cars and an ambulance with their lights blazing.
Police and school officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
