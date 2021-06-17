The pair — students at historically Black colleges in Atlanta — can be heard screaming and asking what they did wrong throughout the confrontation. Young was punched repeatedly and suffered a deep laceration to his arm that required 13 stitches, according to his attorneys.
Video of the confrontation was shared widely online. Bottoms and then-Police Chief Erika Shields decided the two officers had used excessive force and must be fired immediately, though those decisions were overturned earlier this year.
Prosecutors have filed criminal charges against six officers in the incident.