BESSEMER, Ala. — A dozen students in Alabama expecting to start high school last week are heading back to the eighth grade because of a grade mishap.

Superintendent Dr. Keith A. Stewart said in a letter that the students were initially promoted to the ninth grade at Bessemer City High School. But the students were sent back to middle school.

Stewart says the parents of students were informed Friday to complete required eighth-grade classes.

WBRC-TV reports the students were enrolled in the Plato program at Bessemer City Middle School. The program was designed to help students who failed a grade during middle school catch up with other classmates and graduate.

But Stewart says there was no record evidence of those students passing the classes. The program, which started in 2014, ended two years later.

