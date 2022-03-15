The bus was carrying 14 students when the driver collapsed at the wheel, Topsham police told the Portland Press Herald. They were able to steer the bus off the road and apply the brakes, stopping the vehicle on an embankment before calling 911 and flagging down traffic, according to the newspaper.

Their driver, 77-year-old Arthur McDougall, of Lisbon, was taken to a hospital Monday morning and died, the interim superintendent of Maine School Administrative District 75 said.

No students were injured. Another bus arrived and took them to school.

The school district and local authorities were working Tuesday to support the students in the aftermath of the driver’s death, said Gabrielle Mathieu, school resource officer with the Topsham Police Department.