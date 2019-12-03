— The rate at which blacks were imprisoned for drug crimes fell by nearly two-thirds, while it increased for whites by about 7%.

— The racial disparity between Hispanics and whites for drug offenses dropped from five Hispanics for every white inmate to 1.5 Hispanics for every white.

— Both the black and white imprisonment rates for property crimes declined, but the decrease for blacks was more than 10 times that for whites.

— The disparity ratio between blacks and whites in county jails nationwide dropped by 42%.

— The decline in the black jail incarceration rate was largely driven by a 41% decrease in the black drug arrest rate.

