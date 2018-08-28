

The tombstone of Richard Garcia Delgado is at a cemetery in the neighborhood of Rio Blanco in Naguabo, Puerto Rico. He died Sept. 24, 2017, as a result of not being able to access dialysis due to the power outages after Hurricane Maria. (Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post)

Hurricane Maria’s devastation in Puerto Rico led to a spike in mortality across the U.S. territory, with an estimated 2,975 excess deaths in the six months after the storm made landfall, according to a sweeping report from George Washington University released Tuesday.

The study, requested by the governor of Puerto Rico, is based on mortality data that compares the deaths from September 2017 to February 2018 with death rates in previous years, adjusted to take into consideration the hundreds of thousands of Puerto Ricans who evacuated the island after the storm struck on Sept. 20.

The official Puerto Rico government death toll from Maria had stood at 64 for months, though officials acknowledged that the actual number of deaths linked to the storm and its impact on all aspects of the island’s infrastructure was likely far higher.

In June, the government of Puerto Rico released mortality data that showed that about 1,400 more deaths than normal were reported from September through the end of 2017. The new study bumps that number upward, to 2,098; the study found that nearly 900 excess deaths were reported in January and February, highlighting the slow recovery hampered by communication challenges, political infighting and difficulties with power restoration.

In poorer areas, mortality rates remained elevated, the study found. Much of Puerto Rico continued to have no electricity for months, and the U.S. and territorial governments struggled to carry out disaster recovery efforts. The lack of power, intermittent water service and damage to roadways and bridges cut off entire communities from basic necessities.

[Failure of imagination hindered federal Puerto Rico response amid rough hurricane season]

The GWU report does not specify why people died; it is a statistical study. The researchers did not go household to household, though they said they hope to conduct a more detailed investigation in the future if funding permits. It is unclear who would fund the study and what role the Puerto Rico government would play.

“We can come up with a hundred different hypotheses,” said Lynn Goldman, dean of the Milken Institute School of Public Health. “What we don’t have is the ability today to tell you these are the factors that caused this.”

She mentioned a few possibilities: “Many people still did not have power restored to their homes. We do know that when there is a loss of power, that causes a number of issues, everything from having to operate medical equipment, to having to do work manually that normally a machine would do.”





The GWU researchers decided to look at six months of data because they assumed that, during that time period, the elevated mortality rate would return to a normal level. But in a briefing at the university Tuesday, the leaders of the research effort said that in low-income areas the mortality rate remained somewhat elevated even after six months.

They said further investigation of mortality rates after February could push the estimate even higher.

“We did not capture the entire epidemic. There may have still been a few in March,” Goldman said.

The GWU report estimates that 2,658 to 3,290 excess deaths occurred between September and February. The poorer and older the resident, the higher the risk for death, especially among men older than 65.

Alexis Santos, a Penn State demographer who has researched the Maria death toll, said in an email that the GWU study shows that the storm created a humanitarian crisis, and that the deaths in January and February, many months after the hurricane hit, could have been prevented “with appropriate responses.”

“The report also highlights the need to create/revise emergency management protocols, which should be done immediately,” Santos said.

[Sin Luz: Life without power in Puerto Rico]

In an interview with El Nuevo Dia, a Puerto Rico newspaper, Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said he is not perfect and made mistakes, admitting that the government had an inadequate system in place to grapple with the deadly crisis.

He indicated he would sign an executive order to revise and reform the government’s protocols for catastrophes and would ask architects at the University of Puerto Rico to design a memorial to honor the dead.

Eighteen municipalities spread across metropolitan San Juan, western Puerto Rico and Vieques experienced some of the highest increases in mortality. Maria’s aftermath resulted in chaos for the territory’s physicians and funeral directors. Morgues were overwhelmed and families were left waiting for up to 27 days for a death certificate.

In Naguabo, an eastern coastal town, the lone medical facility for miles around held onto eight bodies after the storm, waiting on instructions on where to send the cadavers. The majority were quickly cremated without an autopsy and mourned in hasty ceremonies inside funeral homes.

Many residents were outraged by the government’s intransigence in amending the official toll, even after far higher estimates were released, including a Harvard University survey estimate this spring that put the number within a range of 800 and 8,000 deaths. The midpoint, 4,645, became a rallying cry for Puerto Ricans who demonstrated on and outside the island, most notably by setting thousands of pairs of shoes in front of the Capitol building in San Juan with notes bearing the names of the dead.



In this June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. (Ramon Espinosa/AP)

Among them was a pair of brown sandals for Teresa Ríos Bacó, who died Nov. 12 after contracting a mysterious illness in the days after the hurricane. The 62-year-old had been clearing debris in front of her home before she started complaining of severe stomach pain and landed in the hospital.

She was told she had gastroentiris and was given antibiotics. Then physicians on the USS Comfort medical naval ship told her she had bronchitis, and gave her more antibiotics. But she didn’t respond to treatment.

At Puerto Rico’s main public hospital, Centro Medico, doctors watched as Ríos Bacó’s skin yellowed, indicating a problem with her liver. Just as doctors sat down to talk to her husband and sons, Ríos Bacó died. The cause, records show, was unspecified liver disease. She was cremated without an autopsy.

[Harvard study estimates thousands died in Puerto Rico because of Hurricane Maria]

Her husband, Enrique Nelson-Landrón, still has no idea what killed her, but he has his suspicions. His wife, who worked for Puerto Rico’s celebrated music conservatory and led recruitment for its music education programs, showed symptoms of leptospirosis, a bacterial disease found in animal urine, likely rats — a disease that killed at least two dozen people across the island. The government has not acknowledged whether there was an outbreak.

“You don’t know what to believe. It’s the uncertainty that worries me because of the government’s history of lying,” Nelson-Landrón said. “How it happened is important for me, but she’s still dead.”

“We all knew someone who died,” said Marisol Cruz, a friend and co-worker of Rios Baco. “There was so much death around us that we all knew the numbers were wrong. These were human beings who counted and meant something.”

Ríos Bacó’s death was not counted among the government’s initial tally of 64 hurricane deaths and remains under investigation.



In this Sept. 28, 2017 file photo, homes and other buildings destroyed by Hurricane Maria lie in ruins in Toa Alta, Puerto Rico. (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Hours after the GWU report was released to news organizations under an embargo, the interim director of Puerto Rico’s Bureau of Forensic Sciences, Mónica Menéndez, resigned. A news release from the governor’s office cited personal reasons.

GW’s report found that communication problems led to failures in certifying deaths properly during the disaster. Physicians across the island were not trained and did not know how to appropriately complete death certificates. The government’s failure to communicate proper protocols led to the initial undercount, and the lack of transparency fueled suspicions and rumors.

Planning for communication during a crisis “was very poor,” said the principal investigator of the GWU study, epidemiologist Carlos Santos-Burgoa.

GW researchers interviewed nearly three dozen public officials and other leaders, some of whom said they were reluctant to attribute deaths to Hurricane Maria because they were concerned about subjectivity and liability.

The report found that the Puerto Rico government was inadequately prepared for the disaster, operating from an outdated emergency plan for a Category 1 hurricane — one hardly adequate for Maria, which roared in with Category 4 winds.

Coordination between agencies was stifled, and researchers found that the government communications staffs were more concerned with media relations than with reaching out to first responders, municipal leaders and the general public before the storm and during the ensuing crisis.

While researchers said Gov. Ricardo Rosselló was an effective communicator on the mortality issue, he tended to defer to Hector Pesquera, the public safety secretary, “instead of calling upon an expert to provide information about mortality surveillance.”

Achenbach reported from Washington.