Parent Louis van Amstel tells the Salt Lake Tribune he’s grateful for three girls who asked the teacher to stop and eventually walked out of the room to get the principal. The substitute was escorted from the building.
A spokesman for Alpine School District south of Salt Lake City says that “appropriate action has been taken.”
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.