By Associated Press October 31, 2019 at 11:34 AM EDTMIAMI — Subtropical Storm Rebekah is losing organization is it spins far out over the Atlantic Ocean.The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds Thursday are near 45 mph (75 kph) and it’s expected to weaken soon.Rebekah is centered about 480 miles (775 kilometers) west-northwest of the Azores and is moving east-northeast near 18 mph (30 kph).Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy