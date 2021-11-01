More notable is that with Wanda, the U.S. National Hurricane Center has now used up its initial list of 21 named storms for the second consecutive year.
Names beginning with Q, U, X, Y and Z have been deemed too hard to pronounce when it comes to storm warnings. And don’t expect Alpha to Omega if still more storms take shape: The World Meteorological Organization voted this year to retire the Greek alphabet as too confusing. A different, supplemental list of names has been approved instead, from Adria to Will.