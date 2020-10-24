No other details, including the officer’s name, were provided in the announcement, which came shortly after Lake County’s chief prosecutor said the FBI would join Illinois State Police in investigating Tuesday’s shooting.
Authorities have said the shooting that left Stinnette dead and Williams wounded occurred following what they have described as a traffic stop. The officer who shot the couple is Hispanic and had been with the Waukegan Police Department for five years.
Attorneys Ben Crump and Antonio M. Romanucci, who are representing Williams, said they were moving forward “with our own investigation into the facts of this tragedy.”
— Associated Press
California
PG&E will cut power to 1 million residents
Northern California faces what may be its most perilous fire weather event of the devastating 2020 wildfire season, beginning Sunday and lasting into Tuesday. The weather pattern will feature fierce dry winds blowing from higher elevations down to valley floors, including the San Francisco Bay area, at a time when vegetation is at record dry levels.
In preparation for the dangerous conditions, Pacific Gas & Electric plans to preemptively cut power to at least 1 million residents to avoid having its power lines spark yet another deadly blaze. This would be one of the largest deliberate power cuts taken since the shut-offs began as a fire deterrence measure.
The upcoming extreme weather event is the result of an unusually early season Arctic outbreak across the West. A deep dip or trough in the jet stream will be carved out over the Great Basin as cold Arctic air pours southward, which is a setup well-known to California forecasters for leading to firestorms.
— Andrew Freedman
and Diana Leonard