ILLINOIS

Man fatally shot after standoff with police

Police fatally shot a suburban Chicago man early Wednesday after he opened fire on officers, wounding three, during an overnight standoff.

South Elgin Police Sgt. Mike Doty said Frank Dripps, 52, immediately fired a shotgun at officers as they responded to a call of shots fired at the condominium building about 40 miles northwest of Chicago late Tuesday. Doty said three officers were hit by gunfire and described their injuries as not life threatening. He said officers didn’t return fire.

About a dozen area police departments and two SWAT teams responded to the scene and set up a perimeter around the building, while nearby residents were evacuated from their homes, Doty said.

He said Dripps barricaded himself inside a stairwell and was yelling vulgarities at police.

Dripps had a rifle with a scope in addition to the shotgun, and raised the weapons to his shoulder “off and on” during the four-hour standoff. He fired again around 2:30 a.m. and was shot by an officer, Doty said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

2 dead, several injured from falling oak branch

Two people died and several others were injured after a branch measuring in parts more than 8 feet around fell on spectators during a fireworks display in western Illinois, authorities said.

Rock Island County Sheriff Gerald Bustos said Wednesday that the branch fell from an oak tree that’s believed to be about 100 years old. It fell about 25 feet during Tuesday night’s “Red, White and Boom” event outside the courthouse in Rock Island.

Dozens were sitting near the tree watching the fireworks when the branch fell, crushing some of the spectators. Some of those who weren’t hurt tried to lift the branch to free the people trapped beneath.

Six people were taken to a hospital, including a 21-year-old pregnant woman from East Moline who was near term. Bustos said the woman gave birth, and she and her baby are reported to be in good health.

