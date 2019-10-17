Sheriff Troy Nehls said Estorffe told a 911 operator that someone had broken a window in the back of his house. The man confronted the two intruders and was shot. The intruders then fled.

Nehls said he Estorffe didn’t appear to be armed. His wife and two young children were not injured.

Relatives said on social media that Estorffe was an Australian native. No arrests have been made, and investigators haven’t established a motive.

