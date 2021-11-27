“Donations made by parishioners and others to the parish have been converted by (Ngo) without authority or accountability,” the lawsuit said.
Ngo has declined comment, citing the ongoing lawsuit. Louisville Archdiocese spokeswoman Cecelia Price said a financial audit was conducted and “no malfeasance was found.” Ngo has been pastor for more than two decades and remains assigned to the church.
Price said the audit did identify “some procedural and management issues, and financial procedures will be reinforced for good financial management going forward.”
The lawsuit also said Ngo removed the plaintiffs from their volunteer roles on the parish council out of retaliation.