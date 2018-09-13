CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An amended class-action lawsuit has been filed seeking to end Virginia’s enforcement of its law suspending driver’s licenses for people with unpaid criminal or traffic court debt.

News outlets report the Legal Aid Justice Center filed the complaint Tuesday in federal court. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sent the lawsuit to the lower court in a May ruling to allow the plaintiffs to revise it after it had been dismissed on jurisdictional grounds.

The center says nearly 1 million Virginians have suspended licenses for unpaid fines. It says Virginia’s law violates due process and is therefore unconstitutional.

Angela Ciolfi, the nonprofit’s litigation and advocacy director, says in a statement that Virginia’s practice unfairly punishes poor people.

State attorney general’s office spokesman Michael Kelly says any response will be made in court.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.