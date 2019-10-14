Owners of nearby businesses have complained about commotion outside Mississippi’s only abortion clinic. Some protesters use bullhorns and the clinic plays loud music to cover the sound.
Jackson City Council members adopted the ordinance Oct. 1, and it takes effect Oct. 31.
The conservative Mississippi Justice Institute filed the lawsuit Friday for members of Sidewalk Advocates for Life. Institute director Aaron Rice says Monday that the advocates are peaceful and respectful.
Clinic workers have said protesters harass women.
