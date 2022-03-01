According to documents filed in Travis County district court, Jane Doe is an employee of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Her 16-year-old daughter, Mary Doe, is transgender and has been receiving medical care from the same pediatrician for most of her life.
The day after Abbott issued his order, Jane Doe was placed on leave from the Department of Family and Protective Services, court documents say. Two days later, a child protective services investigator visited the family’s home, court documents say, and interviewed both parents. They also interviewed Mary Doe separately from her parents.
The Texas legislature considered two bills last year that would have banned gender-confirmation surgery, hormone therapy and puberty suppression treatments for Texas’s transgender children, but both died in the House.
The plaintiffs, who are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, Lambda Legal and the law firm Baker Botts, argue that Abbott has circumvented the legislative process in an “attempt to legislate by press release.”
— Casey Parks
Former campaign chief for congressman sentenced in theft: A former campaign manager for a veteran member of Congress was sentenced to two years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to two federal counts in a case saying he stole more than $1.4 million from the campaign. Jamie Schwartz, 42, admitted embezzling the money while working for the campaigns of Rep. Steve Chabot (R-Ohio) during 2011 to 2019. Schwartz apologized to Chabot and his staff before being sentenced in federal court, saying his life became a lie. Schwartz must repay the $1.42 million to the campaign, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Chabot, who is serving his 13th U.S. House term, said in 2019 that he had been the victim of "financial malfeasance."
— Associated Press