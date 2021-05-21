The video shows a group of officers, both Black and white, holding down Jennette, who was white, in a prone position as he struggles. He is handcuffed first, then his legs are restrained in cuffs. Then officers then fold his legs up and pin them to his buttocks. Jennette says he can’t breathe, and an officer identified in the complaint as Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputy Kendra Burton tells him, “You shouldn’t be able to breathe” and calling him by an expletive.