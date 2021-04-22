Bottom, now 68, said she was driving to Raleigh for a funeral in May 2019 when she was pulled over for suspected speeding and failing to heed blue lights, the Charlotte Observer reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Bottom said she was listening to music loudly in her car and did not realize she was being pulled over, according to the lawsuit. It alleges alleges that two officers grabbed Bottom by her arm and her hair, later throwing her out of the vehicle and onto the ground.

Advertisement

Once on the ground, officers twisted Bottom’s arm behind her back, causing her “shoulder to ‘pop,’ tearing her rotator cuff and causing severe injury,” the lawsuit said.

A Salisbury police officer involved in the stop “bragged about ‘grabbing a handful of dreads,’ and said ‘at that point she earned it,’” the lawsuit said, citing footage from the officer’s body camera.

Bottom said all of the arresting officers were white.

Story continues below advertisement

When she asked for medical assistance, she estimated that an hour elapsed before officers called for help, the lawsuit stated. Bottom had surgery to repair the tear but the injury prevents her from raising her left arm above her head, according to the suit.

One of the officers named in the lawsuit declined to comment, but said he no longer works for the police department. The other officers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

Linda McElroy, a spokesperson for the city of Salisbury, also declined to comment on the pending litigation. McElroy told the newspaper that “the Salisbury Police always strives for positive interactions with our residents and visitors, including in cases where we may suspect criminal activity.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bottom pleaded guilty to failing to heed blue lights. She also was charged with speeding and resisting arrest but those were dismissed.