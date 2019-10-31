Phillips says she lost her job after objecting to the company putting another white manager on leave.

Starbucks denies Phillips’ claims and says it will defend the suit, filed Monday in federal court in New Jersey.

Rashon Nelson and Donte Robinson were arrested minutes after a manager called police to say they hadn’t bought anything and were refusing to leave.

The arrest prompted Starbucks officials to close stores nationwide to conduct racial bias training.

