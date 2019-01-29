FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2015 file photo, actor Anton Yelchin attends The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) and InStyle’s annual Toronto International Film Festival celebration in Toronto. Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pine and John Cho pay tribute Yelchin in a new documentary about the late actor’s life. The film, “Love, Antosha,” premiered Monday at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, with Yelchin’s parents in attendance. The actor died at 27 in a freak accident in 2016 when his car rolled down his driveway and pinned him. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File) (Associated Press)

PARK CITY, Utah — Dozens of stars, including Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Lawrence to his “Star Trek” co-stars Chris Pine and John Cho, pay tribute Anton Yelchin in a new documentary about the late actor’s life that has premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

“Love, Antosha,” premiered Monday in Park City, Utah, with Yelchin’s parents in attendance.

The actor died at 27 in a freak accident in 2016 when his car rolled down his driveway and pinned him. Director Garret Price says he wanted to tell an inspirational story and not one that dwells in tragedy.

The film uses home videos, archival footage and personal letters, to tell Yelchin’s story and reveals the little known fact he had cystic fibrosis.

“Love, Antosha” does not yet have a release date and is seeking a distributor.

