PARK CITY, Utah — Dozens of stars, including Kristen Stewart and Jennifer Lawrence to his “Star Trek” co-stars Chris Pine and John Cho, pay tribute Anton Yelchin in a new documentary about the late actor’s life that has premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.
“Love, Antosha,” premiered Monday in Park City, Utah, with Yelchin’s parents in attendance.
The actor died at 27 in a freak accident in 2016 when his car rolled down his driveway and pinned him. Director Garret Price says he wanted to tell an inspirational story and not one that dwells in tragedy.
The film uses home videos, archival footage and personal letters, to tell Yelchin’s story and reveals the little known fact he had cystic fibrosis.
“Love, Antosha” does not yet have a release date and is seeking a distributor.
