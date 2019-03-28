WORTHINGTON, Pa. — Sunoco is cutting ties with a Pennsylvania gas station owner after his digital billboard down the street flashed a racial slur and praised the acquittal of a white police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen.

Former East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was acquitted of a homicide charge last week. After the jury’s verdict, a digital billboard in Worthington displayed photos of Rosfeld and 17-year-old Antwon Rose II. The message branded Rose a “criminal” and said, “Justice Served, Get over it.” A separate message asked why black people can use a racial slur and white people can’t.

The Tribune-Review reports that Sunoco is halting fuel deliveries and removing Sunoco signage from the station. A Sunoco spokeswoman says the messages are “unacceptable and do not represent our values and beliefs in any way.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.