Baker, Scott and Hogan have been more outspoken in their criticism of President Donald Trump than Sununu has been.
Sununu’s spokesperson told WMUR-TV that he didn’t sign the letter because as governor, he has no role in the confirmation process. However, he did sign letters supporting Trump’s previous nominations of Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
Sununu has said he believes it is appropriate for Barrett to have a hearing but has not voiced specific support or opposition to her nomination.
